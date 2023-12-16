NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized after falling at a concert Friday night in Los Angeles and breaking his hip. Abdul-Jabbar is expected to have hip surgery on Saturday.

"Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today," Abdul-Jabbar's business partner, Deborah Morales, said via PEOPLE. "We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now."

This is the latest in what's been a series of health issues Abdul-Jabbar has dealt with over the years, which also includes leukemia, prostate cancer and heart bypass surgery.

Abdul-Jabbar had one of the most decorated NBA careers in league history, winning six championships, six league MVP awards and being named an All-Star 19 times. That's just the tip of the iceberg of Abdul-Jabbar's illustrious resume, who was -- and still is-- just as impactful, if not more off the court. Abdul-Jabbar has been a prominent activist throughout most of his life, using his platform to fight and speak on a variety of issues ranging from fighting for equality for Black people in America to publishing essays calling for college athletes to be compensated.

Over his 20-year career, Abdul-Jabbar played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.