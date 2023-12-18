MILWAUKEE -- In the middle of the fourth quarter on Sunday evening, the 17,341 fans inside Fiserv Forum erupted for their franchise hero. Not for another show-stopping block nor gravity-defying slam, but for a rebound. When Giannis Antetokounmpo hauled in Tari Eason's miss at the 7:50 mark, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the Milwaukee Bucks' all-time leader in rebounds.

Antetokounmpo, who finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds in the Bucks' 128-119 win over the Houston Rockets, now has 7,165 career rebounds.

He also now has the Bucks' franchise records in points, rebounds and assists, making him one of four players in NBA history to lead a franchise in all three categories. You've probably heard of the other three: Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves), LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls).

"It's a big compliment," Antetokounmpo said. "Nobody can ever take this away from you. Obviously, there's going to be another player that's going to come along in a couple years that's going to break all of the records, the same way that I don't think anybody assumed that they would break Kareem's record. That a kid from Greece, a skinny kid from Greece that was drafted, supposed to play in the G League, would be in a position to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. I don't think anybody thought about that.

"So, I know for sure there's going to be somebody that's going to come along in time and he's going to break all the records that Kareem set, Oscar Robertson, Marques Johnson, myself, Khris, and, hopefully, if I'm not busy with kids and I'm not on the island enjoying my life, I'm going to be here and celebrating him and applauding him."

Bucks all-time leaders

Rank Points Rebounds Assists 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (17,065) Antetokounmpo (7,165) Antetokounmpo (3,503) 2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211) Abdul-Jabbar (7,161) Paul Pressey (3,272) 3. Glenn Robinson (12,010) Bob Dandridge (4,497) Sidney Moncrief (2,689)

Antetokounmpo also has the franchise record for games played (744), blocks (936) and triple-doubles (36), but one area he's yet to conquer is 3-pointers. He sits in seventh with 504 made 3s, well behind Khris Middleton, who holds the lead in that category at 1,281.

Middleton was eager to make his franchise record clear in the locker room.

Asked if he ever expected Antetokounmpo to hold all of these franchise marks when they first started playing together a decade ago, Middleton laughed: "Hell nah, hell nah. But it's great, now he's got everything -- except for the three-ball. He hates when people say that."

As if on cue, an eavesdropping Antetokounmpo piped up to let him know he was coming for that one, too.

"It might take me 20 years, but I'm gonna get it," Antetokounmpo said.