Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III won't participate in basketball activities for at least two more weeks

The Sacramento Kings will be without first-round pick Marvin Bagley III for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this month, the rookie was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee after suffering the injury on Dec. 14 against the Golden State Warriors. On Friday, the Kings announced that Bagley won't participate in basketball activities for at least two more weeks

When Bagley suffered the injury, an MRI revealed he didn't suffer any structural damage to his left knee. He was slated to be re-evaluated in 10-14 days, which speaks to Friday's update that the Kings provided.

During the game against the Warriors, Bagley was battling for an offensive rebound and can be seen falling to the floor after the miss. On the ensuing Sacramento possession, Bagley did end up converting a layup, but was hobbling around noticeably.

Prior to the injury, the former Duke standout was averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and a team-high 1.0 blocks per contest. In addition, Bagley was also shooting 53.6 percent from the field while also knocking down 34.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. Bagley, whose Kings return to action on Saturday against the Lakers (9:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), had finished in double figures in three of his final five games before suffering the knee injury.