Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III won't participate in basketball activities for at least two more weeks
Sacramento's rookie originally suffered a left knee injury on Dec. 14 against Golden State
The Sacramento Kings will be without first-round pick Marvin Bagley III for the foreseeable future.
Earlier this month, the rookie was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee after suffering the injury on Dec. 14 against the Golden State Warriors. On Friday, the Kings announced that Bagley won't participate in basketball activities for at least two more weeks
When Bagley suffered the injury, an MRI revealed he didn't suffer any structural damage to his left knee. He was slated to be re-evaluated in 10-14 days, which speaks to Friday's update that the Kings provided.
During the game against the Warriors, Bagley was battling for an offensive rebound and can be seen falling to the floor after the miss. On the ensuing Sacramento possession, Bagley did end up converting a layup, but was hobbling around noticeably.
Prior to the injury, the former Duke standout was averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and a team-high 1.0 blocks per contest. In addition, Bagley was also shooting 53.6 percent from the field while also knocking down 34.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. Bagley, whose Kings return to action on Saturday against the Lakers (9:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), had finished in double figures in three of his final five games before suffering the knee injury.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Friday
The NBA has a 10-game slate on tap for Friday evening
-
3-Man: Predicting MVP, Finals matchup
Our NBA writers also reveal what has them most interested heading into 2019 and who they feel...
-
Report: McCaw to sign Cavs' offer sheet
McCaw turned down an offer sheet from Golden State prior to the start of the season and hasn't...
-
10 decisions NBA teams already regret
In the spirit of Christmas gift-return season, here are a few decisions that teams would definitely...
-
NBA Rookie of the Year rankings
The Rookie of the Year race hasn't been close this season, but there's plenty of time for a...
-
NBA sends out anti-tampering memo
The memo comes after it was reported that several small-market GMs were upset with LeBron wanting...