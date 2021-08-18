The Sacramento Kings have won the 2021 Summer League championship by defeating the Boston Celtics, 100-67, on Tuesday. The win marks the second time the Kings have won Summer League, as they did so in 2014 as well. Summer League adopted its current tournament format in 2013, and the Kings became the first team to win that tournament multiple times with their victory Tuesday. They posted an undefeated 5-0 record in Las Vegas.

Louis King was named the MVP of the championship game after putting up 21 points and five steals against Boston. Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Clarke have notably won that award in recent seasons, but King still has a lot of work to do to prove himself in the NBA. He went undrafted in 2019 out of Oregon and has spent the past two seasons in the G League. He signed a two-way deal with the Kings in May, though, and this strong summer showing should only help him prove to Sacramento that he has an NBA future.

Alex Antetokounmpo, brother of Finals MVP Giannis, came off of the bench for the Kings during Summer League, and now that he is a Summer League champion, all four basketball-playing Antetokounmpo brothers have won a championship of some sort in the past 280 days. Kostas Antetokounmpo won the 2020 championship in the Orlando bubble with the Los Angeles Lakers. Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo won the 2021 championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in July. And now, though it's a considerably less desirable title, Alex is a 2021 Summer League champion.

King might have been the MVP for Sacramento, but he was far from their only player to impress. Davion Mitchell, the No. 9 overall pick, flashed strong playmaking and the relentless defense he displayed at Baylor in a stellar overall run through the tournament. Robert Woodard gave the Kings 14.4 points per game, and Jahmi'us Ramsey poured in 16.2 of his own. Summer League is a venue meant to highlight the talents of young players, and the Kings have several in their pipeline that will soon be ready to make a difference at the NBA level.