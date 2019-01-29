Klay Thompson free agency rumors: Warriors star could consider signing with the Lakers, per report

Klay Thompson is widely expected to remain with the Golden State Warriors when he hits unrestricted free agency this summer, but there is apparently one scenario where he would consider signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN - via an appearance on SportsCenter - Thompson would consider joining the Lakers if they were able to add disgruntled New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis through a trade, and if the Warriors didn't offer him max money as a free agent.

"The best-case scenario for the Lakers is that they add Anthony Davis and then Golden State doesn't offer Klay Thompson a max contract," Wojnarowski said, via Silver Screen and Roll. "They try to get Klay to take a little bit less than the max. And if that happens, I'm told Klay's attention will be on the Lakers if they have Anthony Davis."

At the start of the season, Thompson said that it would be "hard" to leave Golden State when discussing his upcoming free agency.

"I've been to the mountaintop," Thompson said in a 1-on-1 sit down with Shams Charania of the Athletic in October, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I know what it feels like to win and win with some of your best friends. And that's why it would be hard for me to leave just because I've put so much blood, sweat and tears in this building and with this franchise. I've had my ups and downs but I couldn't imagine myself being somewhere else."

Thompson has also previously stated that he would like to play his entire career in a Warriors uniform, and he will have an opportunity to suit up for the team once again on Thursday night when they host the Sixers (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

"I've said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life," Thompson said in August, via Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "Contract negotiations are way down the line. But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career... I'm going to be a free agent in 2019. Number one on my list would obviously be to stay with the Warriors."

It is clear that Thompson would like to remain with the Warriors, especially if they are able to win yet another NBA title this June, but the Warriors will have their hands full when it comes to paying players in the near future, as Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green are all slated for free agency by 2020. If Golden State decides, for whatever reason, that they can't pay Thompson max money, things could get interesting.