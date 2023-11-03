The NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament begins on Friday with seven group play matchups. One of the headline-grabbing matchups of the evening takes place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with the New York Knicks visiting the Milwaukee Bucks. New York is 2-3 overall and 2-1 on the road this season. Milwaukee is 2-2 overall and 2-1 at home after landing Damian Lillard in a high-profile offseason trade. R.J. Barrett (knee) is listed as questionable for the Knicks, with Andre Jackson Jr. (hip) listed as questionable for the Bucks.

Knicks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -6.5

Knicks vs. Bucks over/under: 226.5 points

Knicks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -269, Knicks +217

NYK: The Knicks are 2-2-1 against the spread this season

MIL: The Bucks are 1-3 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks have the edge on the defensive side of the floor when comparing the teams this season. New York leads the NBA in defensive rebound rate (78.8%) and second-chance points allowed (7.6 per game), and is in the top six in both 3-point accuracy allowed (31.6%) and assists allowed (21.4 per game). New York also allows fewer than 21 free throw attempts per game, and the Knicks led the league in points allowed in the paint (45.9 per game) during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks were also in the top five in opponent shooting and fast break points allowed last year, and the Bucks are off to a rocky defensive start.

Milwaukee is in the bottom three of the NBA in defensive rating (119.0), and opponents are shooting 51.4% from the field, 41.0% from 3-point range, and 58.7% from inside the arc against the Bucks. No team is allowing more fast break points per game (21.5) than Milwaukee, and the Bucks are No. 29 in assists allowed (29.8 per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense has elite characteristics, including strong marks in turnover creation (16.3 per game) and steals (9.0 per game) to begin the 2023-24 season. The Bucks are in the top three of the NBA in second-chance points allowed (10.5 per game), and are facing a Knicks offense that is struggling to begin the season. New York is in the bottom five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring fewer than 1.04 points per possession, and ranks dead-last in field goal percentage (40.0%) and 2-point percentage (44.2%). New York also lands in the bottom five of the league in free throw accuracy (69.3%) and assists per game this season, playing into Milwaukee's hands.

On the other end, the Bucks lead the league with 31 free throw attempts per game to begin the season, and Milwaukee is in the top five of the league in 2-point accuracy (57.8%). The Bucks are also in the top quartile of the league in field goal percentage (48.2%) and the Knicks are last in the NBA in blocked shots (2.6 per game) on defense. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Bucks picks

