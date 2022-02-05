The Los Angeles Lakers try to bounce back from a tough loss when they host the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Lakers (25-28) fell to the Clippers 111-110 on Thursday night, with star Anthony Davis missing a running floater at the buzzer. Davis was visibly frustrated and rewatched the shot several times before heading to the locker room. He will want to get the team back on a winning track against the also-struggling Knicks. New York (24-28) also has lost four of five and comes in off a 120-108 setback to the Grizzlies on Wednesday. The teams have split the past 10 matchups, with New York winning the last meeting 106-100 in November.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is the two-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Lakers odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 214.5.

Knicks vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -2

Knicks vs. Lakers over-under: 214.5 points

Knicks vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -130, New York +110

LAL: They are 8-4 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

NYK: They are 10-5 ATS when they've had more time to rest.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has covered in three of its last four, and 16 of its 25 victories have come at home. They haven't had LeBron James and Davis on the court at the same time since Dec. 17, and James is listed as doubtful for this one with an ailing knee. But Davis can dominate, and he had 30 points and 17 rebounds in Thursday's loss. The forward is averaging just shy of a double-double at 23.6 points and 9.9 rebounds. The L.A. defense has been an issue, allowing more than 112 points per game (27th in NBA), but the Knicks shoot just 43.7 percent from the field (also 27th).

Malik Monk has become a key contributor during a season of injuries and COVID woes. He scored 21 points in his 15th start of the season Thursday night and will be counted on again Saturday. James likely won't go and Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Monk (40.6 percent from 3-point range) will have to make his shots. Russell Westbrook also makes a difference on offense, as he averages just shy of eight assists and eight rebounds while scoring 18.7 points. His defensive indifference won't be noticed as much against the poor-shooting Knicks.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's strength is its defense, as it allows less than 105 points per game (sixth in NBA), with its opponents shooting just 44 percent (third). It has held opponents under 100 six times in the past 13 games, and the Lakers shot just 37.4 percent from the field in the November victory. Julius Randle had 20 points and 16 rebounds, with 15 of his boards coming on the defensive end. He leads the team with 18.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Evan Fournier was the top scorer in the November victory with 26 points, hitting six of his nine 3-point attempts.

The Knicks hit 15 of their 34 3-point tries in that matchup, and they hit more than 45 percent of their shots from the field. They haven't been shooting well overall this season, but they can hit their outside shots, and the Lakers' perimeter defense has been struggling recently. New York is 11th in the NBA in hitting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc, and the Clippers hit more than 43 percent in Thursday's game against the Lakers. Fournier is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games, and he is hitting 40.3 percent from 3-point range for the season.

