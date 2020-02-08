Knicks vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 19-35 overall and 11-17 at home, while the Knicks are 16-36 overall and 8-18 on the road. The Knicks have won a season-best three consecutive games. Detroit is favored by one point in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Knicks vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Pistons -1

Pistons vs. Knicks over-under: 214 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Detroit -105, New York -116

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, falling 108-101. Sekou Doumbouya had a tough game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just eight points. Christian Wood had 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

This will be Detroit's first home game since trading Andre Drummond to Cleveland on Thursday. Detroit won 122-102 at home vs, the Knicks on November 6.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York, meanwhile, escaped with a win against the Orlando Magic, 105-103, in its last outing. The Knicks can attribute much of their success to Elfrid Payton, who had 15 points and nine assists along with seven steals, and Julius Randle, who had 22 points in addition to eight boards. RJ Barrett scored 12 points in his return from a nine-game layoff because of an ankle injury. The Knicks overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

Detroit has allowed its opponents to shoot 47.8 percent from the floor on average, which is the fourth-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. New York has experienced some struggles of its own as it has only been able to knock down 44 percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field-goal percentage in the league.





