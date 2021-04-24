The red-hot New York Knicks look for their ninth win in a row when they take on the visiting Toronto Raptors in a key NBA Eastern Conference Atlantic Division matchup on Saturday. The Knicks (33-27), fourth in the East and third in the Atlantic, are 20-10 on their home floor this season and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Raptors (25-34), tied for 11th in the East with Chicago and fifth in the Atlantic, have won four in a row but remain 3 ½ games out of the eighth spot in the conference. Toronto is just 10-19 in road games.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 1 p.m. ET. Toronto leads the all-time series 55-42, but the Knicks hold a 26-23 edge in games played at New York. New York is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 216.

Raptors vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -3.5

Raptors vs. Knicks over-under: 216 points

Raptors vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -160, Raptors +140

TOR: Is 9-1 in its last 10 games played at Madison Square Garden

NYK: Has covered in 11 straight games

Why the Knicks can cover



New York is a completely different team from last season and is looking to continue to apply the pressure on the top teams in the East. Leading the way is power forward Julius Randle, who is averaging 23.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and one steal per game in 59 games, all starts. In his last game, he poured in 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an overtime win over Atlanta. He has scored 30 or more points in five of his last six games, including a 44-point, 10-rebound effort at Dallas on April 16. Randle's 17 assists in a March 18 win over Orlando is the most by a Knicks starting forward/center since starters were tracked in 1970-71.

With shooting guard Alec Burks sidelined due to illness, shooting guard RJ Barrett will look to continue to play a key role in the Knicks' offense. In 60 games, all starts, Barrett is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Barrett has reached double figures in four consecutive games and nine of 12 games this month. In a win over the Raptors on April 11, Barrett scored 19 points and dished out five assists.

Why the Raptors can cover

Despite that, New York isn't a lock to cover the Raptors vs. Knicks spread. That's because Toronto has also been playing well of late, including a 114-103 victory over top-seeded Brooklyn 114-103 on Wednesday. Power forward Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 27 points on 10 of 19 shooting, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range against the Nets. He also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists. He is tied for the team lead with 11 double-doubles. In 47 games, all starts, Siakam is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Also powering the Raptors' offense is Fred VanVleet, who has missed eight of his last 10 games, including seven due to a strained left hip flexor. Against Brooklyn, VanVleet scored 17 points on 5 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, grabbed three rebounds and added five assists. He leads Toronto with a career-high 152 3-pointers made this season. He is connecting on 36.9 percent of his shots this year. For the season, he is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

