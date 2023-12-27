The Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks will go head-to-head at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 19-9 overall and 11-5 at home, while New York is 17-12 overall and 9-8 on the road. The two franchises haven't met in over a year, but Oklahoma City has dominated the series of late, winning and covering the spread in seven of its last 10 meetings with New York.

However, both teams have been profitable against the spread this season with the Knicks turning in a 16-12 record against the number while the Thunder are 19-8-1. Oklahoma City is favored by 3 points in the latest Thunder vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 240 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Oklahoma City. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Knicks spread: Thunder -3

Thunder vs. Knicks over/under: 240 points

Thunder vs. Knicks money line: Thunder: -152, Knicks: +128

Thunder vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Thunder

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Timberwolves recently (they were 1-9 in their previous 10 matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Oklahoma City overcame its Minnesota demons with a sharp 129-106 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent per usual, scoring 34 points to go along with nine assists and six rebounds. The contest was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Luguentz Dort (20), Chet Holmgren (20) and Jalen Williams (21) all reached the 20-point mark as well, and Josh Giddey had 10 points and seven assists to put all five Thunder starters in double-figures. Oklahoma City currently ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (121.0) and sixth in offensive rating (119.6). See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York walked away with a 129-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. Jalen Brunson was the offensive standout, scoring 38 points and dishing out six assists. Julius Randle also contributed 24 points and nine rebounds, while RJ Barrett (21) and Immanuel Quickley (20) also reached the 20-point mark.

The victory helped snap a nine-game losing streak to the Bucks with three of those losses coming earlier in the season. The Knicks held Milwaukee to just 13-of-42 shooting from the 3-point line, and they're 8-2 this season when holding opponents to 32.0% from the 3-point line or less. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Thunder will be relying on another big game from Gilgeous-Alexander to pull off a victory. For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31 points, 2.8 steals, and 6.4 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Thunder are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games when favored at home.

The Thunder are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 games when the spread was between -4.5 to -1.5.

The Knicks are 3-3-1 against the spread in their last 7 games when the spread was between +1.5 to +4.5.

How to make Thunder vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Knicks vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 103-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.