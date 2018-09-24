Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Knicks star has resumed on-court activity, but no timetable for return
Porzingis tore his ACL in February and, as expected, won't be ready for the start of the season
The New York Knicks suffered a devastating blow last season when their star big man Kristaps Porzingis went down with a torn ACL in early February. Going up for a dunk during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Porzingis landed awkwardly and needed to be helped to the locker room,
As expected following the diagnosis and surgery, Porzingis will not be ready for the start of the season. During Knicks media day on Monday, Porzingis offered an update on his knee, saying that while it feels good and he's resumed on-court activities, there's no timetable for his return.
Additionally, Porzingis noted everyone involved is taking a conservative approach to his recovery. Furthermore, he said he enjoyed spending time with David Fizdale when the team's new coach visited Latvia in the offseason.
Again, this wasn't really a surprise, and it's wise for the Knicks to be taking a conservative, long-term outlook to Porzingis' recovery. Even if he was healthy for this season, this team wasn't going to be all that good, so there's no reason to risk anything by rushing him back.
With the cap space they have next summer, and their plans to sign a big-name free agent, they need Porzingis healthy moving forward. Speaking of that cap space, perhaps the more interesting news about Porzingis is that the team is not planning to offer him the $158 million extension he's eligible for. Of course they want to re-sign him, but doing so now, rather than in the summer would eat up some of that vital cap room.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kawhi on future: 'Day-to-day process'
Leonard says he's concentrating on this season, not his long-term plans with the Raptors
-
Report: Heat pursuing Butler trade
The Heat were not on Butler's reported list of preferred squads, but they are reportedly i...
-
LOOK: Leonard in Raptors jersey
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said it should be 'all systems go' in terms of Leonard's health
-
How to watch: 2018 NBA media day
All 30 teams will hold their annual media day soon ahead of the beginning of training camp
-
Cavs reportedly pursuing Wolves' Butler
The two teams struck a big deal when they swapped Kevin Love for Andrew Wiggins, can they agree...
-
Wolves owner wants Butler dealt quickly
Team owner Glen Taylor has reportedly mandated that Butler be dealt in the next several da...