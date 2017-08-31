Kyrie Irving thanks Cleveland: 'It is all love and a whole lotta pride'
Kyrie Irving says goodbye to Cleveland after six seasons
After over a week of rumors that the trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics might be called off, the Cavs' Kyrie Irving was officially dealt to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick on Wednesday night.
The 25-year-old Irving has spent all six of his NBA seasons in Cleveland, and on Thursday he put out a message to thank the city and the people for supporting him during his time there.
"It's all love and a whole lotta pride," Irving said on Instagram.
Easily the most interesting thing here is the #KyrieWick hashtag at the end.
Hopefully this is a reference to the revenge-seeking title character in the thriller, "John Wick" because that would rule. Is Kyrie planning on turning on John Wick-mode next season? That would probably be bad news for the Cavaliers.
