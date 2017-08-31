Kyrie Irving thanks Cleveland: 'It is all love and a whole lotta pride'

After over a week of rumors that the trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics might be called off, the Cavs' Kyrie Irving was officially dealt to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old Irving has spent all six of his NBA seasons in Cleveland, and on Thursday he put out a message to thank the city and the people for supporting him during his time there. 

"It's all love and a whole lotta pride," Irving said on Instagram.

"My special thank you to Cleveland" *Link in Bio. My love extends way beyond the court I have for Cleveland and it will always be a place thats special because of the great people and experiences. The Ups and downs, we stand and fight no matter what the circumstances are, and that's what being in Cleveland embodies, it is all Love and a whole lotta pride. To the incredible individuals I've met who support the Cleveland organization and help allow us as Players to feel a special bond to the State/City and shared countless moments with, keep being YOU and know that my appreciation is eternal. Thank you From my whole being for being there as I was a 19 year old kid coming into the league, to now where I start another step in the journey as a 25 year old Evolving man. It will Always be Love and respect Cleveland. "The journey is always the Reward" #KyrieWick

Easily the most interesting thing here is the #KyrieWick hashtag at the end. 

Hopefully this is a reference to the revenge-seeking title character in the thriller, "John Wick" because that would rule. Is Kyrie planning on turning on John Wick-mode next season? That would probably be bad news for the Cavaliers. 

