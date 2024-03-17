Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Saturday's loss to the the Golden State Warriors early after getting elbowed in the eye. Davis left the game late in the first quarter and never came out from the locker room after halftime. He was diagnosed with a corneal abrasion, according to a report from Shams Charania.

In his postgame press conference, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that Davis could not see out of his left eye after an errant elbow. The Lakers' team of doctors continued to work on his eye through halftime, but he ultimately wasn't cleared to return to the floor.

In a follow-up, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Davis will be monitored overnight as well as through Sunday, with his status for the Lakers' home matchup against the Atlanta Hawks yet to be determined. He also noted that Davis' eye had been swollen shut following the contact.

Late in the first quarter, Davis drove to the basket against Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis and converted a tough layup. In the process, Jackson-Davis accidentally elbowed him in the eye, and Davis felt the effects immediately. He was rubbing his eye and squinting as he made his way back down the court. A close-up showed that it was already red and swollen.

Davis initially remained in the game, but checked out in the final seconds of the first quarter and left the court to be examined by the team's medical staff. Late in the third quarter, the team ruled him out for the rest of the contest. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a productive opening 12 minutes.

Davis' absence was immediately felt as the Lakers ultimately fell to the Warriors, 128-121, after a bizarre ending that saw LeBron James' three-point shot attempt overturned and the shot clock malfunctioning, which led to a near 20-minute delay of play. Presently, the Lakers and Warriors are locked in a tight battle for playoff seeding, making the win and loss critical for both franchises.

Following Saturday's game, the two teams are essentially in a deadlock, with the Lakers having one more in the win column (36-32) and the Warriors with one fewer in the loss column (35-31). Both teams remain 3.5 games back of the Phoenix Suns for the No. 7 seed in the Play-In Tournament. The Warriors currently hold the No. 9 seed and the Lakers the No. 10.

If the season were to end today, the Lakers and Warriors would meet again in a battle between the No. 9 and No. 10 seed with Golden State hosting. In that scenario, the winner would go on to face the loser between the No. 7 and No. 8 seed matchup for the Western Conference's final guaranteed playoff spot. In other words, it's a one-game playoff with the loser heading home and the winner still needing one more win to advance to the next stage.

The two teams will meet once again on April 9 for their fourth and final matchup of the season, one that could have even greater playoff implications.