Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to miss Friday night's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings with a finger injury, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Schroder will undergo MRI testing to determine the severity of the injury, which puts his status for L.A.'s season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday up in the air.

Schroder sustained the injury in the Lakers' preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, per LA Times' Dan Woike, where he played just nine minutes. It was Schroder's lone preseason appearance, as he was delayed in joining the team due to work visa issues re-entering the country after spending the summer playing for Germany in the EuroBasket tournament.

The Lakers signed Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal in September, making it his second stint with the team. The last time Schroder suited up for the Lakers, he averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games during the 2020-21 season. Schroder was the starting point guard for the Lakers that season, but it's unclear what exactly his role will be amongst a core of point guards that features Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn. Lakers coach Darvin Ham is experimenting with the possibility of bringing Westbrook off the bench, and we'll get the first look at that during L.A.'s preseason finale against the Kings Friday night. If Westbrook fills that Sixth Man role for the Lakers, that could open the possibility of Schroder being the starter again. He's already proven that he can be successful starting alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis before, so we'll have to see if Ham chooses to slot him in that position when he returns from injury.

For right now, though, the Lakers will have to see how severe his finger injury is. Given that the Lakers already spent most of the preseason without Schroder, it may not be that big of a loss for the team if he misses just the season opener. However, if he's expected to miss several weeks, it could put L.A. in a precarious spot as it tries to bounce back from a disappointing season last year. Over Schroder's nine-year career he's proven to provide a scoring punch on every team he's played on, whether that's as a starter or coming off the bench. So being without his production for an extended period of time won't be ideal for a Lakers team that is already thin on quality depth.