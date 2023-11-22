LeBron James is not only the oldest player in the NBA, but he is also older than some of the head coaches he's facing nowadays. That was the case when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 131-99 and their head coach on Tuesday night.

Will Hardy, 35, is now in his second season with the Jazz and is three years younger than James. When one reporter pointed that out to James in his postgame media availability, he was left speechless.

"I'm older than the head coach?" James said. "Woo, boy. That's a good one. You got me on that one. That's crazy."

Along with Hardy, the four-time NBA Champion is also older than Oklahoma City Thunder's Mark Daigneault (38) and the Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla (35). That's just a testament to James' incredible longevity as he remains one of the best players in the NBA.

The Lakers superstar hasn't shown any signs of slowing down either. James became the first player to score 39,000 points in NBA history during Tuesday's win over the Jazz and, barring any injuries, will likely surpass 40,000 points in early 2024.

The Lakers' next game is on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, where James won't have to worry about being older than the head coach. Jason Kidd, 50, has about a dozen years on James.