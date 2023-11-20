Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a sensational performance in a win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening. However, it's the shot he didn't make that had people talking.

During the second quarter of Sunday's game, James failed to convert a layup, and made a hilarious gesture after doing so. James ended up gesturing as though he was "passing the blunt" to Lakers teammate Christian Wood.

The gesture grabbed ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith's attention and Smith couldn't help himself from weighing in on the play. Smith tweeted, "Don't even make me say it," in response to James' actions during Sunday's game, referring to his "Stay off the weed!" catchphrase.

Since Smith wouldn't say it, James did it himself by responding, "Stay off the weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedddddd! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" after the game.

James certainly smoked the Rockets as he scored 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting, while also dishing out six assists, securing six rebounds and recording three steals. In doing so, James moved into eighth place on the NBA's all-time steals list and passed Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler in the process.

The Lakers star is in the midst of having another incredible season even at 38 years old. James is currently averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from three.