The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are 12-12 overall and 7-5 at home, while Los Angeles is 10-14 overall and 4-8 on the road. The Sixers have won the last four meetings and seven of the last eight overall.

Philadelphia is favored by 5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.5.

76ers vs. Lakers spread: 76ers -5

76ers vs. Lakers over/under: 227.5 points

76ers vs. Lakers money line: Philadelphia -195, Los Angeles +162

What you need to know about the 76ers

Philadelphia fought the good fight in its overtime matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-123. Despite the loss, Philadelphia got a solid performance out of center Joel Embiid, who had 39 points in addition to seven rebounds.

James Harden scored 21 points in the loss after missing a month due to a foot injury. Veteran P.J. Tucker logged 42 minutes but contributed just three points, and he's averaging only 3.5 points on the season. The Sixers will be heavily reliant on Embiid, Harden and Tobias Harris (16.9 PPG), especially with Tyrese Maxey (foot) still out.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the game between Los Angeles and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Los Angeles falling 126-113. The Lakers were down 97-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Lonnie Walker IV wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles as he played 25 minutes with 5-for-16 shooting.

The Lakers are expected to get LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness) back after missing the last game. But Los Angeles is just 6-9 when both James and Davis start, and a big reason for LA's woes has been its outside shooting. The Lakers rank last in the NBA in both three-pointers made and three-point percentage, which has led to them having the 22nd-ranked offensive efficiency in the league.

