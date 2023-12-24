Storied rivals hit the court for a Christmas Day matchup on Monday when the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the 298th time in the regular season. The Celtics are 165-133 in regular-season meetings and 43-31 against the Lakers in the playoffs. Boston (22-6) is in first place in the Eastern Conference after a 145-108 rout of the Clippers on Saturday. The Lakers (15-14) are in 10th place in the West, but they won the recent NBA In-Season Tournament. Boston won by four points in overtime in both meetings between these teams last season.

Celtics vs. Lakers spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Lakers over/under: 234.5 points

Celtics vs. Lakers money line: Boston -142, Los Angeles +120

BOS: Is 16-18 ATS in non-conference games since 2022.

LAL: Is 11-9 ATS in its last 20 games as a home underdog.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is 14-12-2 against the spread this season and has been favored in all but one game. The Celtics are in the top six in scoring on both ends, ranking third on the defensive end (109.8 points per game) and sixth on offense (118.9). They're also third in rebounding (46.9 per game), and opponents are shooting 44.7% against them, the fourth-lowest in the league. The Celtics have won seven of their past eight games, with the only loss coming at Golden State in overtime.

A talented lineup led by Jayson Tatum (26.8 points) and Jaylen Brown (22.7) should be able to outscore a Lakers team averaging less than 114 points (18th in the NBA). Center Kristaps Porzingis chips in 19.2 points and blocks 1.8 shots per game. The Celtics are tied for fourth with 6.3 blocks per game. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday combine for 29.1 points and 9.8 assists per game, and White shoots 42.9% from 3-point range. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has been in a funk, but Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be eager to shine in this marquee matchup on the big stage. Davis led the way to that NBA In-Season Tournament championship with a 41-point, 20-rebound performance in a 123-109 victory against the Pacers in the final. James was named tournament MVP after scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists James is L.A.'s top scorer at 25.2 per game, with Davis right behind at 24.3.

Davis pulls down 12.4 rebounds per contest, the most in the NBA, and James averages 7.3 assists (10th). D'Angelo Russell averages 6.3 assists, and he and Austin Reaves combine for 30.6 points per game. The Celtics' defensive weakness is holding down the perimeter, as they rank 16th in opponent 3-point percentage (37.1). See which team to pick here.

