The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will battle for the 236th time on Wednesday night, with the Lakers the home team. The Lakers are 2-2 overall and 2-0 at home this season, while the Clippers are 3-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Clippers have won 11 straight games in the head-to-head series. James Harden, who was acquired in a trade by the Clippers from the 76ers early on Tuesday, is not expected to play.

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored by 6 points in the latest Clippers vs. Lakers odds, and the over/under is 226 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers +6



Lakers vs. Clippers over/under: 226 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers: +187, Lakers -228



Lakers vs. Clippers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers had little difficulty with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning by a final score of 118-102. It came without a good showing from Kawhi Leonard, who shot just 3 for 11 and scored only eight points. However, Paul George led the team with 27 points, as well as seven rebounds and seven assists, while Russell Westbrook had 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.

The Clippers are bringing it on both ends of the court this season, leading the NBA in defensive rating and ranking fifth on offensive rating. They lead the league in 3-point percentage (42.3%) and also by forcing 18.3 turnovers per game. The Clippers will be shorthanded, though, on Wednesday without the recently acquired Harden or P.J. Tucker, while Terance Mann (ankle) is also out. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers also knocked off the Magic in their last game, defeating Orlando 106-103 on Monday night. D'Angelo Russell led the way with 28 points and eight assists, while Anthony Davis had a monster performance with 26 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. LeBron James played 33 minutes and scored 19 points.

While the Clippers lead the NBA in 3-point percentage, the Lakers are third-worst with just a 29.2% mark from downtown. While all five starters are averaging in double figures, the team is getting little help from its reserves as the Lakers' bench scoring of 24.3 points per game ranks 25th in the league. Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) is out for the Lakers, while Rui Hachimura (eye) is doubtful. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clippers vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.