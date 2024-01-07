We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 17-19 overall and 11-6 at home, while the Clippers are 22-12 overall and 8-8 on the road. The Clippers have won nine of 10 against their hometown rivals and have covered the spread in eight of those contests.

They're also 18-16 against the number this season, while the Lakers are 15-21 against the spread. The Clippers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds and the over/under is 232.5 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 106-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Lakers +5.5

Lakers vs. Clippers over/under: 232.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Lakers: +168, Clippers: -203

Lakers vs. Clippers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers suffered a tough blow as they fell 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies for their fourth consecutive loss on Friday. LeBron James scored 32 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds and Austin Reaves dropped a double-double with 19 points and 12 assists.

Anthony Davis also had 31 points in the defeat and is averaging 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game this season. Davis is listed as probable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury and the Lakers are 0-2 this season without Davis in the lineup, so his status will be critical.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers came tearing into Friday's game with four straight wins, a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.5 points, and they left with even more momentum. They greeted the New Year with a 111-95 victory over New Orleans.

Paul George had a game-high 24 points in the victory and James Harden dished out 13 assists. The Clippers held the Pelicans to just 35.9% shooting from the floor and are currently fifth in the NBA in field-goal percentage defense (45.7%).

How to make Lakers vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Clippers vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 106-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.