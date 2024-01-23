A heated in-state rivalry is set to renew when the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) and the Los Angeles Clippers (27-14) collide on Tuesday night. The Lakers have won three of their last four games. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers 134-110 on Sunday. The Clippers are winners of two contests in a row and eight of their last 10 overall. On Sunday, Los Angeles edged out the Brooklyn Nets 125-114. LeBron James (ankle) is out for the Lakers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 9-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -9

Lakers vs. Clippers over/under: 232.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -361, Lakers +284

LAL: The Lakers are 2-0 against the Clippers this season

LAC: The Clippers are 13-9 ATS at home this season

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is playing great basketball for the Clippers. Leonard has a knack for scoring at all three levels and has the instincts to be a factor in passing lanes. The five-time All-Star leads the team in scoring (23.7) and steals (1.6) to go along with six rebounds per game. He's finished with at least 26 points in two of his last five games. On Jan. 14 versus the Timberwolves, Leonard racked up 26 points and nine boards.

Guard James Harden has excellent court vision as a facilitator. The 10-time All-Star ranks eighth in the NBA in assists (8.5) to go along with 17.1 points per game. He's notched double-digit assists in seven of his last 11 games. In his last contest, Harden finished with 24 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds.

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis has been a productive player both offensively and defensively. Davis defends the paint at a high level and has the skill set to consistently create his own shot. The eight-time All-Star leads the team in points (24.9), rebounds (12.2), and blocks (2.4). On Jan. 17 versus the Mavericks, Davis logged 28 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

Guard Austin Reeves is an effective ball-handler in the backcourt. Reeves gets into the lane consistently and draws contact to get to the free-throw line. The Oklahoma product can also knock down perimeter jumpers. He averages 15 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. In his last game, Reeves totaled 15 points and went 3-of-4 from downtown.

