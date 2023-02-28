Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers meet Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Tuesday evening. The Lakers enter on a three-game winning streak and with a 29-32 overall record this season. The Grizzlies are 36-23 overall with the third-best home record in the NBA at 25-5. LeBron James (foot) is out for the Lakers, with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) listed as doubtful. Steven Adams (knee) is out for the Grizzlies.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Memphis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Memphis as the 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Grizzlies and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 233.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -355, Lakers +278

LAL: The Lakers are 14-17-1 against the spread in road games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 18-11-1 against the spread in home games

Lakers vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers have strengths on both offense and defense. Los Angeles is scoring 117.0 points per game this season, No. 6 in the NBA, and the Lakers are No. 2 in the league with 26.1 free throw attempts per game. The Lakers are dangerous in transition, averaging 17.0 fast break points per game, and Los Angeles is shooting 48.1% from the field. The Lakers round out their offensive profile with 14.0 turnovers per game, and Los Angeles is also stout on defense.

The Lakers are in the top six of the NBA in free throw prevention (21.7 attempts per game) and 3-point defense (34.7%), with opponents shooting only 47.0% from the field against Los Angeles. Memphis is last in the league in free throw accuracy, making only 72.1% of attempts, and the Grizzlies are below the league average with 46.9% shooting from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range this season.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is one of the league's best defensive teams. The Grizzlies are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up only 109.5 points per 100 possessions. Memphis leads the league in field goal percentage allowed (44.8%) and 2-point percentage (51.1%), and the Grizzlies are in the top six of the NBA in points allowed in the paint (46.9 per game), turnovers created (15.3 per game), steals (8.4 per game), and blocked shots (6.0 per game).

Los Angeles is in the bottom five of the NBA in 3-point accuracy (33.7%) and 3-pointers (10.5 per game), and Memphis also has strong areas on offense. The Grizzlies lead the league with 59.0 points in the paint per contest, and Memphis dominates on the offensive glass. Memphis secures 32% of available offensive rebounds, and the Grizzlies produce 15.9 second-chance points per game.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 236 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.