The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers continue their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday evening. The matchup caps off a quadruple-header of NBA action, with Game 3 held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The best-of-seven series sits at 1-1 after Memphis won Game 2 by a 103-93 margin at home. Ja Morant (hand) is listed as questionable for the Grizzlies.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-37 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Grizzlies and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 221.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Lakers -190, Grizzlies +158

LAL: The Lakers are 21-18-3 against the spread in home games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 14-25-2 against the spread in road games

Lakers vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis is tremendous on the defensive end of the floor. The Grizzlies are led on that end by Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., who sat atop the NBA list in averaging 3.0 blocked shots per game this season. Memphis also held Los Angeles to only 97.9 points per 100 possessions in Game 2, with the Lakers posting an ugly 49.3% true shooting mark in the game. The Grizzlies were No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating (110.7) during the regular season, and Memphis led the league in field goal percentage allowed (45.3%).

Memphis was also in the top three of the league in 2-point percentage allowed (52.1%), steals (8.3 per game) and blocked shots (5.8 per game), with top-six marks in turnovers created (15.1 per game) and points allowed in the paint (47.5 per game). From there, Los Angeles has big-picture issues from beyond the 3-point arc, making only 34.6% of long-range attempts in 2022-23. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Lakers are much healthier and also playing at home. While Memphis is missing key pieces with additional uncertainty on the roster, Los Angeles is led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and a resurgent Rui Hachimura in this series. James is averaging 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field against Memphis. Davis is an established two-way force, and Hachimura is scalding-hot through two games, shooting 69% from the field and averaging 24.5 points per contest.

The Lakers also led the NBA in free throw attempts (26.6 per game) in the regular season, and Los Angeles is grabbing more than 30% of missed shots on the offensive glass in the series. From there, the Lakers return home where they have a +3.4 net rating for the season, and Los Angeles was 9-4 at home after the All-Star break. With the Lakers also posting top-six marks in fast break points (16.7 per game) and points in the paint (54.5 per game) during the regular season, they are difficult to stop. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 225 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-37 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.