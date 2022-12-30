The Los Angeles Lakers (14-21) head over to State Farm Arena as they play the Atlanta Hawks (17-18) on Friday evening. The Lakers have hit a rough patch, dropping five of their last six games. On Wednesday, Los Angeles lost to the Miami Heat, 112-98. Likewise, Atlanta has lost three of its last four outings. On Dec. 28, Brooklyn outlasted the Hawks, 108-107.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hawks as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under for total points is set at 241.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Hawks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Hawks vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -7.5

Lakers vs. Hawks over/under: 241.5 points

Lakers vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -305, Los Angeles +240

LAL: The Lakers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

ATL: The Hawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 Friday games

Lakers vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Hawks can cover



Guard Trae Young is a superb playmaker with a lightning-quick release from beyond the arc. Young has been a creative passer who owns a stout offensive game plan. The Oklahoma product is 11th in the NBA in scoring (27.3 points per game) and second in assists (9.9). Young has registered a double-double in five of his last seven outings. In his previous contest, he had 22 points and 10 dimes against the Pacers.

Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is an athletic and versatile scorer in the backcourt. Bogdanovic can score at all three levels with the strength to finish through contact. The 30-year-old averages 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 42% from downtown. Additionally, he's knocked down at least three 3-pointers in four straight games. On Dec. 27, Bogdanovic supplied 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James continues to dominate the game in multiple aspects. James loves to play downhill and attack the lane. He owns the strength to barrel his way to the basket with outstanding court vision to find the open man. The 18-time All-Star is ninth in the NBA in scoring (27.8 ppg) with 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. James has dropped 30-plus points in seven of his last nine games. James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Hawks.

Guard Russell Westbrook is a massive boost off the bench. Westbrook plays with relentless energy and penetrates the lane consistently. The nine-time All-Star likes to push the tempo, averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. He's logged at least 15 points in five of his last six games, including two triple-doubles. On Dec. 27 against the Orlando Magic, Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

How to make Hawks vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 235 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.