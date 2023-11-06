Teams off to slow starts to the season battle when the Los Angeles Lakers meet the Miami Heat in an interconference matchup on Monday. The Lakers (3-3), third in the Pacific Division, are coming off a 120-101 loss on Saturday in Orlando. The Heat (2-4), two games out in the Southeast Division, snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday with a 121-114 win over the Washington Wizards. The teams split their two matchups last season, with the home team prevailing in each game.

Tip-off from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time series 39-31. Miami is a 1-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Heat odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5.

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Miami -1

Lakers vs. Heat over/under: 222.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Los Angeles -102, Miami -117

LAL: Have hit the money line in 53 of their last 93 games (+18.30 units)

MIA: Have hit the money line in 20 of their last 36 games (+18.35 units)



Why the Heat can cover

Point guard Tyler Herro has been on fire to start the season. He leads the team, averaging 25.8 points per game, and is also averaging 5.7 rebounds, five assists and 1.2 steals. He is connecting on 45.3% of his field goals, including 45.1% from 3-point range and is an 88.9% free-throw shooter. Herro has scored 30 or more points in two games this season, including a season-high 35 against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 122-114 loss on Oct. 30.

Center Bam Adebayo has also been a dominant force, scoring no fewer than 18 points in any game this season. He also has one double-double with 14 rebounds and 21 points in a 109-105 loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. In five starts, Adebayo is averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. In 12 career games against the Lakers, he is averaging nearly a double-double with 15.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

Center Anthony Davis has played in six games this season and is averaging a double-double. He has dominated with 26.3 points, 13 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. In a 106-103 win over Orlando on Oct. 30, he scored 26 points while grabbing 19 rebounds. He scored 30 points in back-to-back games against the Kings and Suns late last month. In 14 career games against Miami, he is averaging 26.1 points, 11 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

Also dominating play is forward LeBron James. The veteran has registered two double-doubles and has scored 20 or more points in five games in 2023-24. In a 130-125 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, James scored 35 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Since 2013, he has faced the Heat 18 times, scoring 26.8 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out 6.5 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

