The Charlotte Hornets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in a cross-conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule. Charlotte is 10-38 overall and 5-19 at home, while Los Angeles is 26-25 overall and 9-17 on the road. The Lakers have won eight of the last 10 meetings, including a 133-112 home victory on Dec. 28. Los Angeles is 23-28-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Charlotte is 15-31-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Los Angeles is favored by 12 points in the latest Hornets vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Lakers spread: Hornets +12

Hornets vs. Lakers over/under: 227.5 points

Hornets vs. Lakers money line: Hornets: +487, Lakers: -703

Hornets vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 115-99 to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the defeat, the Hornets had strong showings from Brandon Miller, who scored 35 points to go along with six rebounds and two blocks, and PJ Washington, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds.

The 35-point outing marked a career-high for Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He's averaging 22.7 points over his last 10 games as Charlotte has dealt with an assortment of injuries during this stretch. LaMelo Ball (ankle) has missed the last five games, while Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) remain out. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Knicks typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Lakers proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Knicks by a score of 113-105. The Lakers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was LeBron James, who scored 24 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds. Austin Reaves was another key contributor, scoring 22 points with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Lakers are just 7-10 against the spread versus Eastern Conference opponents this season, though they have managed back-to-back outright victories as underdogs against the Celtics and Knicks. Another of those seven ATS victories came against the Hornets in December, when the Lakers won by 21 points as 13-point favorites. James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) are listed as questionable for Monday, while Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Cam Reddish (ankle) are out. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

For the season, James has averaged 24.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.7% from the three point line.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Lakers are 3-7-1 against the spread in their last 11 games when favored on the road.

The Hornets are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

The Hornets are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games when the spread was between +10 to +13.

How to make Hornets vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 51-33 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.