The Utah Jazz visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a battle of Western Conference contenders on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers are 34-22 this season, including a 16-12 mark at home. Utah (42-14) is 16-11 away from Salt Lake City in 2020-21. The Jazz are on the second of a back-to-back, leaving injury uncertainty, and Donovan Mitchell left Friday's game with an ankle issue. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) remain out for the Lakers, with Andre Drummond (toe), Kyle Kuzma (calf), Wesley Matthews (Achilles) and Dennis Schroder (foot) listed as probable, and Marc Gasol (finger) and Markieff Morris (ankle) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a 6.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216 in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds.

Jazz vs. Lakers spread: Jazz -6.5

Jazz vs. Lakers over-under: 216 points

UTAH: The Jazz are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Jazz can cover



The Jazz are a top-five team on both ends of the floor, leading to the NBA's best record and point differential. Utah is scoring 1.17 points per possession for the season, utilizing incredible balance and ball movement. The Jazz are a top-five team in both effective field goal percentage (56 percent) and offensive rebound rate, with a top-10 mark in free throw creation. Utah does face a strong opposing defense in Los Angeles, but the Jazz have been able to maintain their supreme efficiency level throughout the season. On the opposite end, Utah has a major advantage in this matchup.

The Lakers are the second-worst offensive team in the NBA since James and Davis exited with injuries, scoring only 1.04 points per possession. In that time frame, Los Angeles is third-worst in true shooting percentage (55 percent) and, for the full season, the Lakers are last in the league in ball security, turning the ball over on 15.6 percent of possessions.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are known for their defense, but Los Angeles does have a few offensive areas to potentially exploit. The Lakers are a top-10 team in field goal percentage (47.4 percent), and they are No. 6 in the NBA in free throw creation, averaging 23.2 attempts per game at the charity stripe. Los Angeles is also posting a top-five assist percentage (64.9 percent) since Davis and James went down with injuries. Finally, the Jazz are the NBA's worst team in creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on fewer than 12 percent of defensive possessions.

On the opposite end, Los Angeles is fantastic defensively, leading the NBA in overall defensive efficiency at 105.8 points allowed per 100 possessions. The Lakers are a top-eight team in 3-point defense (34.5 percent), 2-point defense (52.1 percent), turnover creation rate (15.3 percent) and free throw prevention (20.0 attempts allowed per game).

