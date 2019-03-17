Lakers vs. Knicks odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from proven model on 54-42 roll

Teams limping down the stretch meet when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Lakers (31-38) have lost two in a row and are 2-8 over the past 10 games, while the Knicks (13-56) have dropped eight straight since a two-game winning streak. Sunday's tipoff is set for noon ET from Madison Square Garden. The Knicks won the first meeting of the season 119-112 on Jan. 4 in Los Angeles, the only victory in a 27-game span for New York at the time. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 220. Before making any Lakers vs. Knicks picks of your own, be sure to check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 22 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 240-187 record on all top-rated picks, returning almost $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 22 on a strong 54-42 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Lakers vs. Knicks. We can tell you it is leaning under, but it's also showing a pick against the spread that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The Lakers have dominated the all-time series with the Knicks, which dates back to 1948. Los Angeles holds a 167-121 edge. Although the Lakers have struggled mightily at times, they are still among the league's best in some statistical categories, including second in points in the paint (3,854), sixth in field-goal percentage (.475) and ninth in rebounds (46.2).

LeBron James (27.4 ppg), who sat out Friday's loss at Detroit with a groin injury, has been hot. He scored 29 at Toronto on Thursday, 36 at Chicago on Tuesday and had 30 against Boston on March 9. Center JaVale McGee (11 ppg) scored 20 at Detroit and was a big factor against the Knicks in the first meeting, scoring 18 points.

But just because Los Angeles has historically had success against New York doesn't guarantee it will cover the Lakers vs. Knicks spread on Sunday afternoon.

That's because since the 2014-15 season, the Knicks have won seven of nine in the series and six of the past seven played in New York. New York is led by Dennis Smith Jr. (14.6 ppg), who missed Friday's game at San Antonio with a sore back and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Smith scored 18 points against the Kings on March 9, one of 36 games this season in which he has reached double figures.

Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (14.2 ppg) had 21 at Indiana Tuesday and scored 15 in the first meeting with the Lakers, while forward Kevin Knox (12.3 ppg) had 16 at Indiana and 14 against the Lakers. Knox ranks fifth in 3-point field goals made, seventh in scoring and ninth in rebounds among NBA rookies. He has had nine 20-point performances and one 30-point game.

Who wins Knicks vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Lakers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.