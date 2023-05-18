Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference finals is set for Thursday at Ball Arena. The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers in prime time, with Denver leading the best-of-seven series after a Game 1 win. The Nuggets scored 132 points in the opener, holding on for a six-point win after a late charge from the Lakers. LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) are each listed as probable for Los Angeles, with Mo Bamba (ankle) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as the 5.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 72-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -5.5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -210, Lakers +175

LAL: The Lakers are 22-25-1 against the spread in road games

DEN: The Nuggets are 30-17-1 against the spread in home games

Lakers vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles wasn't able to pull off the upset in Game 1, but the Lakers did find their footing on the offensive end. The Lakers scored 129.9 points per 100 possessions in Game 1 and produced a 66% true shooting mark in the contest. Los Angeles was virtually unstoppable in the second half, producing 1.565 points per possession over the final 24 minutes, and the Lakers have intriguing offensive numbers so far in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Los Angeles is averaging 25.1 assists and 12.4 turnovers per game, a stellar ratio, and the Lakers are generating more than 24 free throw attempts per contest in playoff action.

That comes after Los Angeles led the league in free throw creation during the regular season, and the Lakers also have above-average marks in fast break points (16.0 per game) and points in the paint (50.2 per game) in playoff games. Davis was the individual bright spot of the series opener, scoring 40 points on 14-23 shooting and carrying the Lakers on offense at times. Davis is also the NBA leader in rebounds (13.8 per game) and blocked shots (3.2 per game) during the playoffs, and he is flanked by an all-time great in James. See which team to back here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has been the best team in the aggregate over the course of the 2023 NBA playoffs. After the Game 1 win, the Nuggets are 9-3 in the postseason, out-scoring opponents by 8.3 points per 100 possessions. Denver has been even better at Ball Arena, winning all seven playoff home games with a +12.6 net rating after posting a 34-7 home record during the regular season. The Nuggets are dominant on offense, including a 132-point eruption in Game 1 against a very strong defensive opponent. Denver is not simply a one-way team, however, as the Nuggets have strong metrics to focus on defensively.

The Nuggets are giving up 111.8 points per 100 possessions in playoff action, with Denver securing the defensive glass at an elite level. Denver owns a 77.3% defensive rebound rate, including a mark well above 80% in Game 1, and opponents are averaging only 9.4 second-chance points per game against the Nuggets in the playoffs. The Nuggets are also giving up only 23.3 assists per game in postseason action, and Denver finished in the top 10 of the NBA in opponent shooting, free throw prevention and defensive rebound rate during the regular season. See which team to back here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 230 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Game 2 of Lakers vs. Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference finals 2023, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has has gone 72-38 on its top-rated NBA picks, and find out.