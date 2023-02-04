The New Orleans Pelicans will be trying to snap their 10-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. New Orleans dropped its 10th straight game on Thursday, falling to Dallas in a 111-106 final. Los Angeles picked up its second consecutive win on Thursday, getting past Indiana in a 112-111 decision. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Lakers, while Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out for New Orleans.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 1 point in the latest Pelicans vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.5.

Pelicans vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -1

Pelicans vs. Lakers over/under: 236 points

Pelicans vs. Lakers money line: New Orleans -105, Los Angeles -115

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is on a lengthy losing skid, but it has been playing against some of the league's top teams over the past few weeks. The Pelicans are coming off consecutive road games at Milwaukee, Denver and Dallas, staying within single digits against the Nuggets and Mavericks. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against Dallas, knocking down 10 of 20 attempts from the floor.

Center Jonas Valanciunas and power forward Larry Nance Jr. each posted double-doubles in the close call against Dallas, while veteran guard CJ McCollum added 19 points and eight assists. New Orleans has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 home games against the Lakers. The Pelicans have also covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why the Lakers can cover

New Orleans is the coldest team in the NBA right now, riding a 10-game losing streak coming into this matchup. The Pelicans are also returning home following a three-game road trip, which means fatigue could be an issue for them. Los Angeles is coming off back-to-back wins over New York and Indiana, rallying from a 14-point deficit in its 112-111 win over Indiana on Thursday.

James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, sitting 63 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points. James moved 26 points closer to the record in the fourth-quarter comeback against Indiana, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Anthony Davis (probable, ankle) finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who are 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 games.

