We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 49-32 overall and 21-18 at home, while Los Angeles is 46-35 overall and 18-21 on the road. The Pelicans are currently the No. 6 seed in the West, while the Lakers are No. 8 and locked into the NBA play-in tournament.

Los Angeles has won and covered the spread in four of the last five head-to-head matchups between these franchises. However, New Orleans is favored by 3 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Lakers odds and the over/under is 231 points.

Pelicans vs. Lakers spread: Pelicans -3

Pelicans vs. Lakers over/under: 231 points

Pelicans vs. Lakers money line: Pelicans: -151, Lakers: +127

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans extended their winning streak to four with a 114-109 victory over the Warriors on Friday. Trey Murphy III went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points. CJ McCollum also had a big day from deep, going 8-for-13 from the 3-point line on the way to 28 points.

Zion Williamson scored 26 points of his own in the victory and he is now averaging 23.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while playing in a career-high 69 contests. He'll have to continue to play a major role for the Pelicans to make a deep playoff run.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Grizzlies 123-120. Anthony Davis and LeBron James were among the main playmakers for the Lakers as the former dropped a double-double with 36 points and 14 rebounds and the latter almost dropped a double-double with 37 points and nine rebounds.

The Lakers managed to overcome 19 turnovers on the night by shooting 51.9% from the floor as a team and limiting the Grizzlies to 45.3% shooting. Los Angeles can clinch the No. 8 seed with a win on Sunday but could fall to as low as 10th with a loss and wins by the Kings and Warriors.

