The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers in a high-profile showdown on Wednesday evening. The Lakers enter with the NBA's best record at 14-4, including a spotless 10-0 mark on the road. Anthony Davis (ankle) is probable for Los Angeles, with LeBron James (ankle) officially listed as questionable. Philadelphia is also off to a strong start at 12-6, winning nine of its 10 home games in 2020-21. Seth Curry (ankle) is probable to play for Philadelphia, with Mike Scott (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Lakers as three-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest Lakers vs. Sixers odds.

Lakers vs. 76ers spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. 76ers over-under: 220 points

Lakers vs. 76ers money line: Lakers -165, 76ers +145

LAL: The Lakers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 road games

PHI: The 76ers are 7-3 against the spread at home this season

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers are led by the best star tandem in the NBA in James and Davis. James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season, spearheading the offense, and Davis adds 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while operating as one of the game's best defensive forces. Keyed by that pairing, the Lakers own the best record in the NBA at 14-4, while also sporting the league's best net rating, outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per 100 possessions.

Beyond their own proficiency, the Lakers can also exploit weaknesses from Philadelphia. The 76ers are one of the five worst teams in the NBA at protecting the ball, committing a turnover on 16.0 percent of possessions, and Philadelphia is also a bottom-10 defensive rebounding team, grabbing only 72.7 percent of available rebounds after forcing a missed shot by its opponent.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is strong on both ends, with Joel Embiid leading the way. Embiid is arguably the best center in the NBA, averaging 27.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, and he leads a top-five defense. Philadelphia is allowing only 1.07 points per possession this season, leading the NBA in blocked shots (6.6 per game) and landing in the top five in steals (8.9 per game) and effective field goal percentage allowed (51.4 percent). Los Angeles has few weaknesses, but one is ball security, with the Lakers committing a turnover on 15.0 percent of their offensive possessions this season.

Offensively, the Sixers are above-average, scoring 110.4 points per 100 possessions, and Philadelphia is second in the NBA in free throw rate. The home team also has a path to success on the offensive glass, pulling down 27.9 percent of their own missed shots this season.

