The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. The Lakers are 5-11 overall and 0-6 on the road, while San Antonio is 6-13 overall and 3-6 at home. The Spurs are ranked fourth in the Southwest Division; Los Angeles is ranked fifth in the Pacific Division. These teams just played on Sunday in which the Lakers both won and covered, and they'll play again on Saturday night for their third meeting in six days. LeBron James (adductor) is listed as questionable.

Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232.5.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Spurs over/under: 232.5 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Los Angeles -155, San Antonio +130

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers came up on the short end in a contest against the Suns on Tuesday, falling 115-105. Despite the defeat, Los Angeles got an all-time performance from Anthony Davis who has 37 points, 21 rebounds, five blocks and five steals. He became the first player in league history with at least 35 points, 20 boards, five blocks and five steals in a game.

The Lakers are really struggling on the offensive end, ranking 29th in offensive rating and 30th in 3P percentage. Of their top 10 players in terms of minutes played per game, only one is shooting above 35% from beyond the arc. But a bright spot has been the play of Davis whose 26.4 PPG is his highest in a Lakers uniform and he's also leading the NBA with 12.6 rebounds per night. Patrick Beverley (suspension) is out for LA.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs were blown out at home against the Pelicans on Wednesday, losing 129-110. San Antonio was down by 19 points at halftime and could never recover. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 26 points while Doug McDermott added 21 points off the bench.

While LA struggles on the offensive end, San Antonio's ails lie on the defensive end as it ranks last in both points allowed and in defensive efficiency. It is allowing both the worst FG percentage and the worst 3P percentage, in addition to forcing the second-fewest turnovers per game. Blake Wesley is out (knee), Josh Richardson is doubtful (ankle), and listed as questionable on the injury report are Zach Collins (leg) and McDermott (ankle).

