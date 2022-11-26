The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 6-14 overall and 3-7 at home, while the Lakers are 6-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. LeBron James scored 21 points in his return to the lineup on Friday after missing the prior five games with a groin injury.

Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Spurs vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232.5.

Spurs vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -3

Spurs vs. Lakers over/under: 232.5 points

Spurs vs. Lakers money line: San Antonio +130, Los Angeles -155

Why you should back the Lakers

Los Angeles is hoping for another victory after taking down the Spurs 105-94 on Friday. It took seven tries, but Los Angeles can finally say that it has a win on the road. Center Anthony Davis dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 6-11 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 6-14. Allowing an average of 119.95 points per game, San Antonio has struggled on the defensive end.

Why you should back the Spurs

San Antonio is struggling this season but the Spurs have been more respectable at home. They are 5-5 against the spread at home and Los Angeles is just 1-7 ATS on the road.

Devin Vassell (20.4 ppg) and Keldon Johnson (20.1 ppg) have both been scoring threats for San Antonio. Jakob Poeltl leads the team on the board with 9.9 rebounds per game.

How to make Lakers vs. Spurs picks

