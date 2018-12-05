Lakers vs. Spurs odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line
It's a big line for the Lakers to cover, and people love to bet the Lakers. Be careful ...
The Spurs are struggling mightily. The Lakers are putting things together. They meet in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and it's a big line for the Lakers to cover. The Lakers, surprisingly, have risen to No. 7 in the league's defensive rankings. The offense is more off and on as Luke Walton tries to find the right combinations and balance just asking LeBron to take over. You know at some point, the Spurs are going to get back on track.
Below is the viewing information plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and moneyline for Spurs at Lakers.
Spurs vs. Lakers game info
- When: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles
- TV info: ESPN
- Streaming: Fans in San Antonio market can access on fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)
Should LeBron James or DeMar DeRozan be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.
Spurs vs. Lakers ATS odds, pick
- Line: Lakers -9, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Spurs are spiraling. They recently beat the Blazers, who are also spiraling, but San Antonio's last three losses have been by 35 points to the Jazz, 31 points to the Rockets and 39 points to the Wolves. So, yeah, not exactly keeping things close. This can't keep up forever, and I think tonight is the night to take a line that is probably too heavily weighted on the Spurs' recent showings and the extra juice Lakers games always get on the board.
- Pick: Spurs cover
Spurs vs. Lakers O/U line, pick
- Line: 225 total points, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Spurs are getting cooked defensively, having given up 139, 118, 136 and 128 in their last four games. The Lakers are coming off a 120-point effort in a win over Phoenix and are starting to click.
- Pick: Take the over
Spurs vs. Lakers moneyline odds, pick
- Odds: Lakers -400/Spurs +310, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: This is a winnable game for both sides, plain and simple.
- Pick: More than 3 to 1 is decent value on San Antonio. I wouldn't bet a lot, but if you do put some money down, go with San Antonio.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron not concerned with workload
LeBron is averaging nearly 35 minutes per game for Los Angeles
-
Curry producing series on HS basketball
Golden State's superstar also has a feature film due out in 2019
-
Irving leads 'Jingle Bells' at hospital
What a quick turnaround for Boston's All-Star, who got into the holiday season at the Boston...
-
KD: LeBron teams are 'toxic' environment
Durant admits that the attention James receives isn't his fault, but says it's all just a massive...
-
Warriors-Cavs Expert Picks: Line, O/U
The Warriors return to the arena where they have closed out two championships.
-
Spurs vs. Lakers odds, NBA expert picks
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Lakers vs. Spurs 10,000 times