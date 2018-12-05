Lakers vs. Spurs odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line

The Spurs are struggling mightily. The Lakers are putting things together. They meet in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and it's a big line for the Lakers to cover. The Lakers, surprisingly, have risen to No. 7 in the league's defensive rankings. The offense is more off and on as Luke Walton tries to find the right combinations and balance just asking LeBron to take over. You know at some point, the Spurs are going to get back on track.

Below is the viewing information plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and moneyline for Spurs at Lakers.

Spurs vs. Lakers game info

When: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles



Staples Center, Los Angeles TV info: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: Fans in San Antonio market can access on fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Spurs vs. Lakers ATS odds, pick

Line: Lakers -9, via Westgate Superbook



The Spurs are spiraling. They recently beat the Blazers, who are also spiraling, but San Antonio's last three losses have been by 35 points to the Jazz, 31 points to the Rockets and 39 points to the Wolves. So, yeah, not exactly keeping things close. This can't keep up forever, and I think tonight is the night to take a line that is probably too heavily weighted on the Spurs' recent showings and the extra juice Lakers games always get on the board. Pick: Spurs cover

Spurs vs. Lakers O/U line, pick

Line: 225 total points, via Westgate Superbook



The Spurs are getting cooked defensively, having given up 139, 118, 136 and 128 in their last four games. The Lakers are coming off a 120-point effort in a win over Phoenix and are starting to click. Pick: Take the over



Spurs vs. Lakers moneyline odds, pick