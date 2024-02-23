The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference matchup on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 30-27 overall and 19-9 at home, while San Antonio is 11-45 overall and 6-24 on the road. Both teams are coming off losses on Thursday. Los Angeles fell 128-110 to the Golden State Warriors, while the Spurs lost to the Sacramento Kings 127-122. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable, but is expected to play.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -10

Lakers vs. Spurs over/under: 239.5 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Lakers: -462, Spurs: +354

What you need to know about the Spurs

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Spurs and the Sacramento Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 243.5 point over/under on Thursday. San Antonio fell to the Kings 127-122. The Spurs' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Devin Vassell, who scored 32 points along with seven assists, and Victor Wembanyama who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Wembanyama entered the league as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, and the 20-year-old hasn't disappointed. Wembanyama enters Friday's matchup averaging 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. Devin Vassell leads San Antonio's supporting cast, averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Lakers' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a hard 128-110 fall against Golden State. Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 14 or more rebounds in each of the last three times he's played.

LeBron James is expected to return to action after missing Thursday's game with an ankle injury. James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season. The Lakers are 13-18-1 against the spread in their last 32 games when favored.

