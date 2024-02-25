The Los Angeles Lakers (31-27) and Phoenix Suns (33-24) are set to square off in a Western Conference showdown on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles has won four of its past five matchups. The Lakers knocked off the San Antonio Spurs 123-118 in their last outing. Phoenix rolls into Sunday's matchup on a two-game losing streak. On Friday, the Houston Rockets beat the Suns 114-110. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/Hip) are questionable for the Lakers, while Bradley Beal (hamstring) is out for Phoenix.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are 4-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Suns odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 241.5. Before making any Suns vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -4

Lakers vs. Suns over/under: 241.5 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -167, Los Angeles +141

LAL: The Lakers are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Sunday

PHO: The Suns are 7-0 in their last seven games at home

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant thrives in the many different areas on the court. Durant scores with ease in the low post and has a smooth jumper from the perimeter. The Texas product is currently fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.1) to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In his last contest, Durant finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Guard Devin Booker owns such a smooth offensive skillset. Booker catches fire in a hurry due to his arsenal and variety of moves. The four-time All-Star ranks seventh in scoring (27.6) and 11th in assists (6.9). He's scored at least 25 points in five of his last six matchups. Booker's effectiveness on offense is a big reason why the Suns are 14-6 in their last 20 games.

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard D'Angelo Russell has a calming presence when on the court. Russell will space the floor due to his reliable jumper but will make the right read as a passer. The Ohio State product puts up 17.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while making 41% of his 3-pointers. On Feb. 23, Russell recorded 22 points and six boards.

Guard Austin Reaves is an all-around playmaker for the Lakers. Reaves is not afraid to attack the lane while utilizing his jump shot to keep the defense guessing. The Oklahoma product logs 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. On Feb. 22 versus the Warriors, Reaves had 16 points and four assists.

How to make Suns vs. Lakers picks

