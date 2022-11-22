A Western Conference affair has the Los Angeles Lakers (5-10) going on the road to play the Phoenix Suns (10-6) on Tuesday night. Phoenix has won two of its last three games, including a 116-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. In a similar fashion, Los Angeles is on a three-game win streak, and on Sunday, the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92. LeBron James (adductor) is out for LA, while Chris Paul (heel), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Landry Shamet (concussion) are out for Phoenix.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Suns as a 10-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Suns odds. The over/under for total points is set at 226. Before making any Suns vs. Lakers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Suns and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -10



Lakers vs. Suns Over-Under: 226 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -480, Los Angeles +360

LAL: Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win

PHO: Suns are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis knows how to impact the game both offensively and defensively. Davis has superb instincts and reaction time that allows him to quickly recover. The eight-time All-Star can be a prolific blocker and a relentless rebounder, and he leads the team in points (25.6), rebounds (12), and blocks (1.9). In his last game, Davis finished with 30 points and 18 boards.

Guard Russell Westbrook is playing well in his new sixth-man role. Westbrook loves to play in downhill mode and attack the paint as the nine-time All-Star plays with maximum effort and looks to push the ball. Westbrook is also a good facilitator for the offense, averaging a team-high 7.7 assists with 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker is the go-to scoring outlet who is a great jump shooter with a terrific offensive arsenal. The 26-year-old knows how to create space and get quality looks at the rim. Booker, a three-time All-Star, averages 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. On Nov. 16, he racked up 27 points, nine assists, and three blocks.

Forward Mikal Bridges is an outstanding defender who made the All-Defensive First Team last season. Bridges can legitimately defend multiple positions at a high clip and be a constant offensive threat. The Villanova product logs 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. On Nov. 16, he amassed 23 points, nine boards, and nine assists.

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 230 points.

