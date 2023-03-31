LaMarcus Aldridge announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that after 16 years in the NBA and seven All-Star selections, he's retiring for the second time. The former star forward, who spent a bulk of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, expressed his gratitude, while also quoting future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady who also just retired for the second time.

"In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement...so, on that note...I'm thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every [minute]!"

Aldridge's first retirement in 2021 stemmed from being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. At the time, he announced that it was time to "put my health and family first." However, after that announcement in April 2021, Aldridge came out of retirement and signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2021-22 season. The former Texas Longhorn said he was fully cleared to continue playing after further testing and evaluation from doctors.

But now it appears as though Aldridge is ready to finally hang up his basketball shoes for good. During his 16-year NBA career, Aldridge was a highly productive forward who could get you an easy 20 points and eight rebounds a night. During the nine seasons Aldridge spent with the Portland Trail Blazers at the start of the career after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft, he rose as high as third in Portland's all-time scoring list. He also still holds the franchise record for most rebounds with the team, and is in the top-5 of games played and minutes played for the Blazers. He earned four All-Star selections with the Blazers, and helped lead the team to five postseason appearances.

Following his time with the Blazers, Aldridge then spent six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, where he continued to experience success. Aldridge helped lead the Spurs to the Western Conference Finals in 2017, which is the last time the team has made it that far in the playoffs. He continued to be honored with All-Star selections, while consistently averaging around 20 points a night.

Aldridge ended his career with the Brooklyn Nets, and while he was at first forced to enter his first retirement due to the heart condition, when he returned, he still managed to be a highly efficient, productive big man. Though he never captured a championship or MVP's, Aldridge was one of the most consistent big men during his prime. His candidacy for the Hall of Fame may not be a guarantee, but he had a complete career that is worthy of being remembered.