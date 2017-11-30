LaVar Ball calls out Lakers' Walton, Randle for 'crucial' mistake in loss to Warriors

Hey here's something new: LaVar Ball is publicly criticizing Lakers coach Luke Walton. Oh, and this time he threw another player under the bus as well.

The Lakers lost in overtime to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, but they actually had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation. Brandon Ingram ended up missing a heavily-defended layup attempt as the buzzer sounded, which left some wondering about a decision Walton made just seconds before.

After Kevin Durant missed a jumper, Julius Randle grabbed the rebound and turned to start dribbling up court. Rather than let the play continue, Walton called a timeout with 5.3 seconds left to set up the final play of the fourth quarter. After the game LaVar criticized Randle for not throwing the ball ahead to Lonzo instead of taking "too many dribbles."

"I'll tell you the crucial point," LaVar Ball told ESPN's Chris Haynes after the game. "When Julius got that ball at the end, he should've threw it forward. Lonzo had a wide-open layup! Or a 3-pointer! That's game! You wouldn't have went to overtime. That was game. "Julius tried to take too many dribbles, and then they fouled him, or they called timeout. But if he would've threw the ball ahead? The coach wouldn't have called timeout. Even if he did, he can't call it, because the ball's in the air. Lonzo was running the lane. Game over. That's the best time to score, when it's nine seconds left and your coach don't call timeout!"

Here's the play that LaVar's referring to. As you can see, Lonzo does appear to be open, but not until well after Walton had called timeout.

Here's the play LaVar Ball highlighted as the "crucial point" in the Lakers missing an opportunity to knock off the Warriors: not kicking the ball ahead off KD's late miss + calling timeout. pic.twitter.com/7zBiKoZ3DT — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 30, 2017

Walton explained his decision to call the late timeout following the loss.

"It's a feel thing," Walton said after the game. "Normally I would like to let that play go and let the players kinda use the momentum to try to get something. But it just looked a little too chaotic as we were grabbing the rebound and Julius had it, and I wanted to make sure we got a good shot up."

Of course LaVar couldn't have a camera in his face without questioning coaching decisions as well, so he made sure to criticize Walton's use of timeouts following the Warriors' trademark 3-point barrages.

"Every time they score two 3-pointers -- it's a game of runs -- don't call timeout because that's means you're scared," Ball said. "You make two 3-pointers on me, I got two more to come. ... Do the Big Baller move, don't call no timeouts!"

@Lavar Ball to me on a “crucial” opportunity Lakers missed that could have defeated Warriors in OT. A post shared by Chris Haynes (@chrisbhaynesnba) on Nov 30, 2017 at 12:17am PST

Most parents question coaching decisions involving their child after games -- it's perfectly normal. The difference is that LaVar is doing it publicly, and consistently. Just last week LaVar said that Walton and his staff don't know how to coach his son, after previously questioning why Walton sat Lonzo at the start of fourth quarters.

Walton has said that he pays no attention to LaVar's criticism, but it's going to get old pretty quickly if it continues to happen.