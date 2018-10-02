LeBron James' L.A. home debut: Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets preseason game online with live stream, TV channel, time

The strange dream became a reality on Sunday when LeBron James took the floor for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, dazzling L.A. fans who traveled south to San Diego to see the King in action. On Tuesday, LeBron will take the next step in his assimilation to Los Angeles: His first home game at Staples Center.

James played 15 minutes on Sunday and will likely see a similar workload on Tuesday, but the real reason to tune in is to see the reception that LeBron will receive from his home fans. Here's how to watch the game.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 2



Tuesday, Oct. 2 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles



Staples Center, Los Angeles TV: TNT (national), Spectrum SportsNet (local)



TNT (national), Spectrum SportsNet (local) Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT App

Analysis

Yes, we know it's a preseason game, but there are still some things to be on the lookout for in LeBron's second game in a Lakers uniform. First and foremost, we need to see how James continues to develop chemistry with his new teammates, particularly the young ones. James hasn't played with a lot of youngsters over the past several years of his career, so we'll have to see if he's able to nurture and develop guys like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma or if the demands of a LeBron-led offense become too much for them to handle.

Speaking of Lonzo, the second-year point guard won't play on Tuesday as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. He's moving well in practice by all indications, but Luke Walton, Magic Johnson and Co. are being cautious with their potential star. His absence gives players like Josh Hart, Svi Mykhailiuk and Alex Caruso extra run to impress the coaching staff.

Overall, LeBron probably won't play much, but the ovation he receives from his home fans and the potential for highlight-reel plays make it well worth tuning in.