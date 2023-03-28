Back in 2003, LeBron James was a budding high school basketball star when he competed at the McDonald's All-American festivities. A full two decades later, his son, Bronny James, is doing the very same.

On Monday night, Bronny participated in the McDonald's All-American JamFest. He was not the only James on the floor, as one of the highlights of the event featured Bronny dunking over his brother, Bryce.

After Bronny threw the dunk down over his brother, LeBron, the proud father that he is, made sure to weigh in.

LeBron, like many others, thought it was truly "insane" that Bronny was able to leap over Bryce, who stands at 6'5, in order to complete the slam dunk. Bronny did require three previous attempts prior to the successful one, but it was still downright impressive to see the Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star throw down the one-handed slam over his brother.

For the dunk, Bronny earned a score of 63. On a later dunk, Bronny earned a score of 65.

Despite the sensational dunk, Bronny ended up finishing in second place in the dunk competition behind Duke commit Sean Stewart. Funny enough, Stewart is the son of former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Michael Stewart, who actually played eight games with LeBron James during his rookie season in 2003-04.