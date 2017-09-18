LOOK: Kevin Durant appears to blast ex-coach, teammates in since-deleted tweets

It appears Kevin Durant could use a training course in how to use Twitter.

The Warriors All-Star responded to trolls late on Sunday and in doing so, it appears he did one of two things: respond to a hater in the third person, or, most likely, attempted and failed to use a faux account to defend himself. Here's the screengrabs from Twitter user @harrisonmc15 as Durant responded to a person angry about him leaving OKC.

To make matters worse, Durant's comments trashed his former employer of the Oklahoma City Thunder. "He didn't like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan," Durant's tweet read. "His roster wasn't that good, it was just him and Russ."

Durant responded to those who called him on it and didn't put up much of a fight, instead blaming the Twitter troll himself for poor wording.

no, I just deleted it. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 16, 2017

you have to start wording shit like this a little better, I'm confused lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 16, 2017

This is one of those oops moments Durant might catch grief about for awhile.