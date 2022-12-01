The Los Angeles Lakers' roster desperately needs shooters, and it turns out Crypto.com Arena might be filled with them. Just two days after a man delivered a half-court shot worth $75,000, another man earned a $25,000 paycheck with yet another impressive bucket as part of the MGM Rewards Big Shot Jackpot.

This week was the first time half-court shots have been hit in back-to-back games since Feb. 27, 2019, and March 1, 2019.

Wednesday's winner, Joshua Moore of Long Beach, Calif., became the 13th contestant to make the shot since the challenge started in 2006. He dropped to his knees for a moment as he processed what had just happened. Moore then got up and started pumping up the crowd.

The irony is that the Lakers are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA at the moment, shooting at 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. But perhaps seeing fans make impressive shots can serve as inspiration. The Lakers won Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109, and one of the highlights was when Russell Westbrook made a buzzer-beating shot from the logo as the clock was running out in the third quarter.

Jamie Murry was the man who hit the half-court shot on Monday between the third and fourth quarters as the Lakers hosted the Pacers. Indiana ended up winning that game 116-115, but Murry had one of the best days of his life. He gave the crowd high-fives, danced around the court and even got to hug Anthony Davis.

"I had my little fangirl moment," Murry told CBS Los Angeles. "I was just so excited to hug [Davis,] see everybody. "It was just a crazy experience."

He was the the first MGM Rewards Big Shot Jackpot winner since Evan Brooks of La Habra won $100,000 on Jan. 5, 2020.

The Lakers are 8-12 this season and have a tough challenge ahead of them as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Friday evening. That will be the first game of a six-game stretch on the road, which will give Lakers fans some more time to keep working on their shoots and keep earning their checks.