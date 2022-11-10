New uniforms just dropped. On Thursday morning, the NBA and Nike unveiled the 2022-23 City Edition uniforms for all 30 teams. They have been designed to "represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique," per the press release.
Here's a first look at all of them:
NBA teams will debut their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms on the court starting tonight pic.twitter.com/wH0MxiRWjH— CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) November 10, 2022
These uniforms will immediately become of every team's rotation. On Thursday, the Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat will debut theirs, per NBA LockerVision.
You can find high-resolution photos of every uniform on Nike's website and learn more about the inspiration for each uniform on the NBA's official website.