New uniforms just dropped. On Thursday morning, the NBA and Nike unveiled the 2022-23 City Edition uniforms for all 30 teams. They have been designed to "represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique," per the press release.

Here's a first look at all of them:

These uniforms will immediately become of every team's rotation. On Thursday, the Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat will debut theirs, per NBA LockerVision.

You can find high-resolution photos of every uniform on Nike's website and learn more about the inspiration for each uniform on the NBA's official website.