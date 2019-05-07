LOOK: Rockets fans chant 'New York Knicks' at Kevin Durant during Warriors' Game 4 loss

Many people expect Kevin Durant to end up with the New York Knicks in 2020: Las Vegas oddsmakers, his Golden State Warriors teammates and now... Houston Rockets fans.

During Golden State's Game 4 loss in the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday night, fans in Houston had fun at Durant's expense, yelling "New York Knicks" at the potential free agent-to-be at various points throughout the contest.

The chants were heard over the broadcast at multiple points, notably when Durant was in-bounding the ball and preparing for free throws.

Alright Houston, which one of you is chanting 'New York Knicks' at Kevin Durant?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/itm894bPiF — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 7, 2019

Rockets fans shouting “NEW YORK KNICKS” as Kevin Durant shoots free throws



pic.twitter.com/HrEb0KFBIj — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) May 7, 2019

Houston fans sent Kevin Durant out of the arena with a “New York Knicks” chant. Gotta love the playoffs!#GSWvsHOU — Coach Tim (@ItsContagious80) May 7, 2019

To his credit, Durant did not seem fazed. He dropped 34 points in the loss. But it's still some Grade-A trolling from Houston, especially considering the series now swings back to the West Coast for Game 5. It also solidifies one thing: There isn't a bigger foregone conclusion around the NBA than Kevin Durant ditching the Warriors -- and possibly cashing in with the Knicks -- this offseason.