Luka Doncic is averaging a league-best 34.4 points, and he scored 73 in a win against the Atlanta Hawks last month. So when he put up 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds in a 136-125 win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wasn't blown away.

"It was just a normal game," Kidd told reporters. "Triple-double. He was really good."

Doncic was absolutely dominant for the Mavericks, who celebrated their franchise player's 25th birthday by bouncing back after a heartbreaking loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even his non-assists were awesome:

Five facts about Doncic's recent dominance: