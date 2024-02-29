Luka Doncic is averaging a league-best 34.4 points, and he scored 73 in a win against the Atlanta Hawks last month. So when he put up 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds in a 136-125 win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wasn't blown away.
"It was just a normal game," Kidd told reporters. "Triple-double. He was really good."
What a night for Luka Doncic on his 25th birthday!— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2024
💫 30 PTS
💫 11 REB
💫 16 AST
His 39th 30-point triple-double.... now the 3rd-most such games in NBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/5qbhOo8D2M
Doncic was absolutely dominant for the Mavericks, who celebrated their franchise player's 25th birthday by bouncing back after a heartbreaking loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even his non-assists were awesome:
This pass from Luka has to be one of the best non-assists of the season pic.twitter.com/MGlODEKegI— Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 29, 2024
Five facts about Doncic's recent dominance:
- In his last two games, Doncic compiled 75 points, 30 assists and 20 rebounds. Only three other players in NBA history have done this, per ESPN Stats & Information: Wilt Chamberlain, Pete Maravich and Oscar Robertson.
- Doncic has averaged 36.6 points, 10.9 assists and 9.6 rebounds in his last 14 games, with a 34.2% usage rate and a 66.3% true shooting percentage.
- This season, Doncic has as many 40-plus-point games (12) as he does sub-30-point games.
- Wednesday was Doncic's fifth 30-point, 15-assist game of the season. There have been a total of nine other such games in 2023-24. (Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young have both account for three of them, Nikola Jokic two and Fred VanVleet one.)
- Since a terrible, 37-point loss in Utah on New Year's Day, Doncic has scored at least 26 points in all but one game.