Luka Doncic nearly puts up triple-double in return to Mavericks after missing four games with ankle injury

Doncic picked up right where left off before he got hurt

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic was sidelined for nearly two weeks, as he hadn't played since suffering an ankle sprain against the Miami Heat on Dec. 14. Despite the time off, he didn't show signs of rust when he returned to action on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Instead, the reining Rookie of the Year looked like his old self as he tallied a near triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in 33 minutes of action in the Mavs 102-98 victory. 

After the game, Doncic spoke to TNT's Jared Greenburg about his return to action. Predictably, he said that he was very happy to be back out on the floor with his teammates, but admitted that he was extremely fatigued. 

"It felt good," Doncic said of being back. "It felt like I was running a marathon or something. I was so tired. It's different when you miss four or five games, but it was great being back, and we won." 

Though the Mavs were able to pick up some quality wins in Doncic's absence (they were 2-2 with victories over the Bucks in Milwaukee and the 76ers in Philadelphia), the team was better off having their floor general back in action on Thursday night. Prior to the injury, Doncic put up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He appears to be well on the way to his first All-Star appearance. Though it was only one game, he certainly appears to be picking up right where he left off. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain covers the NBA for CBS Sports. He has covered the league in some capacity since 2009 for a variety of outlets including Philly.com, ESPN 97.3, and 247 Sports. Michael hails from... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories