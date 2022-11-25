The Orlando Magic will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. The 76ers are 9-9 on the season and are currently ninth in the East while Orlando is 5-13 and is 13th in the conference. Philadelphia will be without its three biggest stars yet again, as Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are all battling foot injuries and are listed as out for Friday.

However, the Magic are dealing with injuries of their own as Cole Anthony (oblique) is out and Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable. Still, Orlando is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 213.5. Before you make any 76ers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 103-68 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Magic:

Magic vs. 76ers spread: Magic -2.5

Magic vs. 76ers over/under: 213.5 points

Magic vs. 76ers money line: Orlando -145, Philadelphia +122

Magic vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is essentially right where it hoped to be as a franchise, with Paolo Banchero playing at a Rookie of the Year level and leading a roster almost entirely made up of players who are under 25. The youngsters have provided enough reason for optimism while still losing regularly to keep them in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama in next year's lottery.

Banchero is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor, and his inside-out game is going to give Philadelphia problems without Embiid. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs could also be difficult to defend on the wings with Philadelphia missing its top two guards as well as top wing defender Matisse Thybulle (ankle).

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers have split the two games that they've played since Embiid left the lineup, but they've still won four of their last six overall and played the Hornets tough on Wednesday night. Shake Milton, Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton all had at least 19 points in that game.

That trio also combined for 62 points in a win over Brooklyn on Tuesday, and Paul Reed has produced 25 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks and five steals off the bench in his last two contests. Philadelphia's depth is clearly being tested, but the role players have acquitted themselves nicely with more minutes and there may be a long-term benefit to the franchise from this stretch.

How to make 76ers vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Magic vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.