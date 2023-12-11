We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Orlando is 15-7 overall and 10-2 at home, while Cleveland is 13-9 overall and 7-3 on the road. The Cavaliers have performed about as expected as the underdog this season, and currently sit at 4-3 as such. Betting on them to win has been the most profitable play so far, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game are now up $337.90. The Magic can't be too worried coming into this matchup, as they're 8-0 when expecting a win.

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Magic -1.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 227 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Magic: -123, Cavaliers: +103

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers waltzed into Friday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. The Cavs walked away with a 111-99 win over Miami. The Cavaliers were down 39-23 with 8:58 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 12-point win.

The Cavaliers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Darius Garland, who scored 18 points along with six assists and four steals, and Donovan Mitchell, who dropped a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 18.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Magic proved on Friday. They were the clear victor by a 123-91 margin over Detroit. The Magic got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Franz Wagner out in front who scored 27 points.

The Magic are loaded with young talent, including Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony. Banchero paces Orlando with 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while Wagner is also averaging 20.7 points per game. Jalen Suggs has been a nuisance on defense, averaging 1.9 steals.

